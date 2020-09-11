 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trail Blazer Coffee to open in Bristol
0 comments
top story

Trail Blazer Coffee to open in Bristol

Only $5 for 5 months
BHC 09112020 Trailblazer Coffee

Trail Blazer Coffee Shop, a new locally owned business, is under construction at 2016 West State St. in Bristol, Tennessee.

 Leif Greiss/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A new place for Bristolians to pick up breakfast and a cup of joe on their morning commute is under renovation near the Tennessee and Virginia state line in Bristol.

The building at 2016 West State St. in Bristol, Tennessee, is currently undergoing remodeling and construction, and a sign at the front of the property states that Trail Blazer Coffee is coming soon.

Kelly Kitts, operations manager for Trail Blazer Coffee, said it will be a new locally owned business.

Kitts said the coffee shop will serve scones, bagels, freshly baked bread and, of course, freshly brewed coffee. However, he added that it’s still early in the remodeling process, and there is no completion date or opening date yet.

A site plan the Bristol Herald Courier obtained from the city of Bristol, Tennessee states that the business will be drive-thru only.

Trail Blazer Coffee’s owner, Dr. Mark Sah, a Bristol resident and physician with Ballad Health, was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2412 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts