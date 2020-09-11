Trail Blazer Coffee to open in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A new place for Bristolians to pick up breakfast and a cup of joe on their morning commute is under renovation near the Tennessee and Virginia state line in Bristol.

The building at 2016 West State St. in Bristol, Tennessee, is currently undergoing remodeling and construction, and a sign at the front of the property states that Trail Blazer Coffee is coming soon.

Kelly Kitts, operations manager for Trail Blazer Coffee, said it will be a new locally owned business.

Kitts said the coffee shop will serve scones, bagels, freshly baked bread and, of course, freshly brewed coffee. However, he added that it’s still early in the remodeling process, and there is no completion date or opening date yet.

A site plan the Bristol Herald Courier obtained from the city of Bristol, Tennessee states that the business will be drive-thru only.

Trail Blazer Coffee’s owner, Dr. Mark Sah, a Bristol resident and physician with Ballad Health, was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

