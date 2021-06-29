Traffic stoppages continue for construction blasting in Bristol, Tennessee

Bristol Herald Courier
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee city officials announced three traffic closure dates due to blasting at adjacent building foundation construction sites.
Closures will take place on Highway 394 near the Bristol Business Park at the Norfolk Southern railroad overpass. Other affected streets will include Lamar Street, Tech Lane and Summit Street, according to the city. Vance Tank Road is not affected by the blasting.
All blasts are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and last for between 15 and 30 minutes. The blast dates are June 30, July 7 and July 14. Backup dates include July 1, July 8 and July 15.
