Traffic stop leads to drug bust

A traffic stop for equipment violations yielded multiple drug arrests and the seizure of thousands of dollars in Sullivan County early Monday morning.
A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling Highway 390 near Bluff City shortly after midnight pulled over a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado that had a male in it who was a wanted man in Scott County, Virginia, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found marijuana, methamphetamine and more than $11,000 in cash.
Katilin Street, 24, of Bluff City, is being held on a $2,000 bond after being charged with schedule II drug violations and a vehicle equipment violation.
William Estep, 61, also of Bluff City, was charged with schedule II drug violations and possession of schedule VI for resale. Estep is being held on a $5,000 bond with a hold from Scott County, the release said.
Estep told deputies he owned the marijuana, which was located with the cash. Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine.