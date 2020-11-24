Traffic signal to remain at Piedmont-Cumberland intersection

BRISTOL, Va. — City leaders opted Tuesday to leave the traffic signal at a downtown intersection rather than convert it to a four-way stop.

The City Council removed an item from its agenda that would remove the traffic signal at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Cumberland Street and postponed any action on the matter indefinitely. Earlier this year, the city’s Transportation Safety Commission agreed to the removal as part of a larger plan to increase downtown parking and access.

The matter was delayed two weeks ago and put back on Tuesday’s agenda.

“I just think we need to take more time on this,” Councilman Neal Osborne said in making a motion to postpone action indefinitely.

City Manager Randy Eads said the council has received a fair amount of feedback on the matter, with one person voicing opposition Tuesday.

“Council has had an opportunity to consider some public comments made over the past couple of weeks. At this time, they have decided against removing the red light at Piedmont and Cumberland for a variety of reasons. Safety appeared to be the No. 1 comment we heard for that intersection,” Eads said after the meeting.