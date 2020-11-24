Traffic signal to remain at Piedmont-Cumberland intersection

BRISTOL, Va. — City leaders opted Tuesday to leave the traffic signal at a downtown intersection rather than convert it to a four-way stop.
The City Council removed an item from its agenda that would remove the traffic signal at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Cumberland Street and postponed any action on the matter indefinitely. Earlier this year, the city’s Transportation Safety Commission agreed to the removal as part of a larger plan to increase downtown parking and access.
The matter was delayed two weeks ago and put back on Tuesday’s agenda.
“I just think we need to take more time on this,” Councilman Neal Osborne said in making a motion to postpone action indefinitely.
City Manager Randy Eads said the council has received a fair amount of feedback on the matter, with one person voicing opposition Tuesday.
“Council has had an opportunity to consider some public comments made over the past couple of weeks. At this time, they have decided against removing the red light at Piedmont and Cumberland for a variety of reasons. Safety appeared to be the No. 1 comment we heard for that intersection,” Eads said after the meeting.
Cumberland Street provides a direct connection between Commonwealth Avenue and downtown, including close proximity to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the city courthouse, City Hall, the Department of Education and Cumberland Square Park. Piedmont links the businesses along State Street with those destinations and further connects to public housing and Virginia Middle School.
A traffic study showed the current volume of traffic didn’t meet the minimum established by the Virginia Department of Transportation for intersections with signals. However, with the recent approval of legislation to allow construction of a Hard Rock casino, traffic patterns and volumes could be impacted citywide.
Each traffic signal costs the city a “few thousand dollars” annually to operate, with VDOT providing some maintenance funds to offset some operational costs, Eads said.
In other action, the council voted 4-0, with one member absent, to allocate more than $104,000 of federal CARES Act funding to assist city residents struggling financially due to the public health pandemic. The United Way of Bristol will administer the funds, which will be used to pay overdue utility bills and provide food vouchers.
“The United Way already has experience providing financial resources to those in need,” said Ellen Tolton, the city’s Community Development Block Grant coordinator. “Monies will go to Bristol, Virginia residents only. … Utility payments will be made directly to utility companies and include electric, water, gas, oil — for those basic needs.”
They may also be used to pay overdue internet bills if someone works from home or they have a school-age child, Tolton said.
The funds will cover up to three months of overdue utility payments and will not exceed $1,000, Tolton said.
“We wanted to include food vouchers because a lot of families have food instability,” she said. “A family of four can receive up to $100 in food vouchers, and a family of five or more, $150. This is a max per month for up to three months. Food vouchers cannot be used for alcohol, tobacco products or lottery.”
These must be “last-resort” funds, Tolton said, adding that was another reason to have United Way administer the program, since the organization already works with families and is aware which resources they’ve already accessed.
The council also unanimously gave final approval to an overhaul of the city’s zoning codes — a project that included about three years of work by the planning staff and Planning Commission.
“It’s good to finally, after many, many, many months, to finally move forward,” Mayor Bill Hartley said, praising the effort and the level of public input in the process.
