Tractor-trailer crashes in Wythe, killing driver
Tractor-trailer crashes in Wythe, killing driver

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police Trooper J.M. Martin is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Wythe County. The crash occurred on Saturday at 11:43 a.m. on I-81 at the 74-mile marker at Wytheville.

A tractor-trailer traveling south on I-81 ran off the right side of the highway and continued to U.S. Highway 11. As it crossed over U.S. 11, the commercial vehicle overturned several times before finally coming to rest on the railroad track.

The driver, Ronnie B. Crook, 60, of Ellijay, Georgia, died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer was loaded with 42,000 pounds of plastic. The crash remains under investigation.

