'Toys from Cop's event set for Dec. 12 in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary will host its annual “Toys from Cops” event Dec. 12.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held in the parking lot of Central High School, 131 Shipley Ferry Road, in Blountville.

Children who receive an invitation will get their gifts between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. To receive gifts, the adult bringing the child must have the invitation and identification showing their residence to be Sullivan County.

Any remaining gifts will be distributed in the same manner beginning at 1:30 p.m. Identification showing a Sullivan County residence is also required for gift distribution.

To expedite the process, those bringing children to receive gifts are asked to empty the trunks of their vehicles.

Those coming through the line must wear a mask and stay inside the vehicle as the gifts are distributed.