Toy store owners find unusual item in recent purchase

Davidson decided to let the customers help with this conundrum.

“Now I have to say, we have the absolute best customers,” she said. “I knew they would jump in on the chance to help us out. We did a Facebook live feed, asking for folks’ input on what this new discovery was. After all, I didn’t want to make a big deal out of nothing, but I knew we needed another opinion.”

Their customers agreed with her assessment on the material in the box.

“The consensus was indeed that we had ashes,” Davidson said. “However, we were split down the middle with opinions on human or animal. My mind starts going through an entirely new set of questions now. How do we handle these ashes? Do we bury them? Do we spread them? After all, I can’t toss someone’s loved one in the trash. If it’s a pet, do I spread the ashes at the dog park? I don’t want to spread human ashes at the dog park. I was really struggling with how to handle this. We are no stranger to death, and we wanted to be as respectful as we possibly could.”

She added that she believed she only had one choice — call a funeral service and ask for advice.

The service she called told her that in their professional opinion, the Davidsons were the new owners of human cremains.