Town of Pound faces police and wastewater issues

A new police chief was sworn into office Friday in the town of Pound, the same day officials discussed how to fix the community’s wastewater treatment system — ending a week of dueling problems that have challenged the small Southwest Virginia town.
Bristol Virginia Police Department Officer Chris Wilcox will work on a part-time basis as the town, which recently eliminated its entire police force, maintains its evidence room and moves forward. On Tuesday, the council voted 3-2 to terminate every officer in the department. Those officers, including former Chief Tony Baker, were previously furloughed, partly due to ongoing financial issues.
On Wednesday, Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp filed a petition asking the town to maintain police records and evidence, which he said are necessary to continue various criminal investigations. Wise County Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore ordered the town to find a Virginia law enforcement officer to take possession of the key to the evidence room.
Town council members held an emergency meeting on Thursday and approved a plan recommended by Slemp to hire Wilcox and an evidence specialist from the Fairfax County Police Department.
“Chief Wilcox has been in town and received the keys to the evidence room” Town Manager Drew Mullins said Friday. “The other individual is arriving tonight. Work will begin [Saturday] morning.”
The council voted 4-0 to hire the specialist and pay for hotel, meals and mileage. Council voted 3-2 to hire Wilcox, who will work for the town through June 30.
There was a brief discussion during Thursday’s meeting to have Baker return to the police department to maintain records and evidence, but residents in attendance voice a resounding “no.”
Mayor Stacey Carson said council needs to represent and listen to the people of Pound.
The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is providing law enforcement services for the residents of Pound following the department’s elimination this week.
The town of Pound’s public works department, the Thompson & Litton engineering firm and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality spent the day Friday investigating its sewer system. Earlier this year, the Virginia Department of Health recommended that people use caution when using the Pound River due to an ongoing sewage release from the town of Pound wastewater treatment plant. The advisories were in effect along the river, from the plant and its collection system to the Skeetrock Bridge on Skeetrock Road on the Pound River Branch of Flannagan Reservoir.
On March 29, the town of Pound reported that infiltration and flows from the Pound River, due to a recent storm event, exceeded the treatment plant’s capacity, resulting in the discharge of untreated raw sewage into the river. The town, which owns the plant, has suspected that the collection system is damaged and is working to locate and repair any damages. Until repairs are completed, the discharge of raw sewage is expected to continue, the health department said.
“In regards to the sewer, we continue to make progress,” Mullins said. “We have located an issue that has some significance. We will continue our search.”
While far from over, Mullins said he appreciates the council understanding the severity of the issues and following his advice on the matter.
“This has been a ticking time bomb waiting to happen and it finally has gone off,” Mullins said. “My goal is to ensure the public knows work is ongoing and I am doing everything in my power to ensure this is resolved. Inaction is unacceptable.”
Earlier in the week, the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to the town asking it to fix the sewage problems. The Pound River flows into Dickenson County.
The police and sewage issues follow investigations into town finances and resignations earlier this year.