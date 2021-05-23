Town of Pound faces police and wastewater issues

The council voted 4-0 to hire the specialist and pay for hotel, meals and mileage. Council voted 3-2 to hire Wilcox, who will work for the town through June 30.

There was a brief discussion during Thursday’s meeting to have Baker return to the police department to maintain records and evidence, but residents in attendance voice a resounding “no.”

Mayor Stacey Carson said council needs to represent and listen to the people of Pound.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is providing law enforcement services for the residents of Pound following the department’s elimination this week.

The town of Pound’s public works department, the Thompson & Litton engineering firm and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality spent the day Friday investigating its sewer system. Earlier this year, the Virginia Department of Health recommended that people use caution when using the Pound River due to an ongoing sewage release from the town of Pound wastewater treatment plant. The advisories were in effect along the river, from the plant and its collection system to the Skeetrock Bridge on Skeetrock Road on the Pound River Branch of Flannagan Reservoir.