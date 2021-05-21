Town of Pound eliminates police department

POUND, Va. — Wise County’s chief prosecutor is ordering the town of Pound — which voted to eliminate its police department on Tuesday — to maintain its records and evidence.
On Tuesday night, the council voted 3-2 to terminate every officer in its department. Those officers were previously furloughed by the town.
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp filed a petition Wednesday to order the town to maintain police records and evidence, which he said are necessary to continue various criminal prosecutions.
With no police department, the town has an agreement with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services in Pound.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!