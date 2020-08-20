Town manager says Coomes Center opening in 'near future'

ABINGDON, Va. — Work continues on reopening the popular Coomes Recreation Center in Abingdon, Virginia.

But no firm date has been set, Town Manager Jimmy Morani reported to the Abingdon Town Council at its Wednesday work session.

“We are working toward the goal of opening the facility in the very near future. There are still some unknowns,” Morani said.

“They will be some people who still want to use the gymnasium, the track,” Morani added.

The facility closed due to coronavirus concerns and budget troubles because of the town’s lower meals and lodging taxes.

“We’re just very mindful of the town’s finances,” Morani said. “We are very budget-conscious now.”

Even so, Morani said, the town’s finances could be getting better. “We had a very good month related to meals taxes.”

Recently, the town had interviewed candidates for a new office manager at the center, Morani said.

Still, Morani said, the town is maintaining some cuts in some areas. “And we also have put off some unnecessary purchases.“

Council member Amanda Pillion asked whether a reopening date could be set.

“I don’t want to give a hard date right now to the public because I just don’t know if it’s going to change,” Morani said.

Soon, Morani said, “We’ll be in a position to announce something more formally. We are moving very close to make that a reality.”

Pillion said many people around town are wondering when the facility will reopen. “I think people are eager and excited.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.