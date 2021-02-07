Town leaders plan for Trail Days despite ATC advisory

The Appalachian Trail runs through Damascus, cutting through the town park and following the side-walks along U.S. Highway 58.

Consistently since 2004, Trail Days has been a proven money-maker for this town in eastern Washington County, netting more than $37,000 in 2018, according to town Treasurer Eva Meyer.

Tuesday Pope, the town clerk, said this year’s Town-Wide Yard Sale is slated for May 8, followed by Trail Days on May 14-16.

Due to the coronavirus, this year’s event could be a smaller festival, said Coleman, 62, who was recently elected to Town Council.

Taking COVID-19 into account, Coleman said none of the festival’s lectures are slated for indoors.

“It would be a smaller Trail Days,” Coleman said. “I think people are still going to come out. They come down to have a reunion. It’s not just people who are coming down the trail now who are going to meet up in Damascus. In May, there are a lot more other people who want to come other than hikers.”

Whether or not Trail Days happens will be decided, according to Coleman, by the end of March, when T-shirts and other items noting the dates of the event must be ordered.