Town Council approves project to control Main Street flooding

Abingdon’s Town Council approved engineering studies to relieve flooding on Main Street during Monday’s meeting.

The council aims to reduce the flooding at Town Creek’s crossing on East Main Street by the end of 2024. The improvements will involve installing a new culvert.

“It’s a much needed project. I’m excited,” Town Council member Amanda Pillion said.

Representatives of Emory & Henry College made a presentation at Monday’s meeting, sharing the news of its growth and new building projects.

In recent years, the college has grown to 1,400 students and has taken on the equestrian program from the currently closed Virginia Intermont College. Emory and Henry plans to build a new expanded equestrian center just off I-81, along with a multi-sports complex. The college is currently raising money for both projects. Part of the equestrian project will be a pedestrian crossing over the interstate from the equestrian project to the side of the interstate where the main campus is currently located. The college has received permission from the Virginia Department of Transportation to brand the walkway, giving the college additional visibility to I-81 travelers.

Abingdon Assistant Town Manager Tonya Triplett announced a new tenant could be moving into the old passenger train station. That 1909 building has been used as a business incubator with year-long leases.

Triplett said the potential tenant was a current business owner on Main Street faced with losing his lease.

Town Manager Mike Cochran announced that Court Street is slated to become a one-way street on Sept. 17. This change is part of a plan to increase parking in the downtown district and aid traffic flow while the Washington County Courthouse is under construction.