The Abingdon Town Council discussed its fiscal year 2023-24 operating budget before approving it on first reading during Monday’s meeting.

“We’re in a real strong position right now,” said Town Manager Mike Cochran. “We’re a tourism town. It’s amazing.”

The current fiscal year’s budget will wrap up $189,000 “to the good,” Cochran said.

In turn, no taxes are slated to be raised, said Town Councilman Wayne Austin.

The town manager expects sales and lodging tax revenues to be strong this year —thanks to events at The Meadows Sports Complex.

Roughly 33 percent of the town’s budget comes from sales and lodging taxes, Cochran said.

“When we started this budget year, the Meadows was still brand new,” said Cochran, adding it attracting visitors to nearby to hotels and restaurants.

Steve Trotman, director of finance, said the town has had some savings in the current budget in personnel matters due to vacancies in positions. Yet Trotman cautioned that the lack of a full staff leaves the town vulnerable to not always being able to provide all services to all residents.

Cochran applauded the town staff for helping the town operate.

“One of the reasons that we save money is that staff does the work,” Cochran said. “We watch this every day.”

Cochran said he wants to create a place where employees “want to stay” and “feel recognized.”

The goal is to reduce the turnover of employees, especially among police officers, Cochran said.

The police department invests as much as $50,000 in officer training, Cochran said.

“We want to be able to keep people,” Cochran said. “We’ve got excellent employees.”