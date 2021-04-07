Tourism promotion agencies seek funding increases

BRISTOL, Va. — Three downtown tourism and marketing organizations asked the Bristol Virginia City Council for a combined $275,000 in funding Tuesday, citing hardships caused by COVID-19.
Discover Bristol, the convention and visitors bureau, made the largest single request at $175,000, as the council heard budget requests from outside or nonmandated agencies. Downtown marketing and development agency Believe in Bristol and the Birthplace of Country Music each requested $50,000.
All would represent major increases, as Discover Bristol is receiving $50,000 from this fiscal year’s spending plan, Believe in Bristol is getting $7,500, and BCM is getting $1,750.
Agency requests will be included in the development of the draft fiscal 2021-22 city budget, which is scheduled to be presented during the City Council’s April 13 meeting.
“All of the tourism-related [organizations] — downtown, Discover Bristol, the Birthplace — have been impacted greatly by COVID as well as the city. It’s affected our revenues as well,” Mayor Bill Hartley said after the meeting.
“If we can help them market Bristol, it will not only help their organizations but help us as people begin to travel more and spend more. As people feel safe to travel, feel safe to stay in a hotel and to eat out, we’ll see revenues that are down come back faster,” the mayor said. “It’s trying to find that balance as we work through the rest of our budget.”
City meals tax revenue was $2.54 million through the first six months of the fiscal year. While that is $401,000 above the $4.2 million annual projection, annual revenues were originally expected to be $5.6 million before COVID hit.
Hotel lodging tax revenues dipped to $619,000 for the first six months of the fiscal year, or about $54,000 below a previously lowered annual projection of $1.27 million. The city charges a 9% rate on booked hotel rooms.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled Bristol’s hospitality and tourism industry, which is the No. 1 employment sector for the city,” Discover Bristol Marketing Director Christopher Perrin told the council. “It’s also been the slowest to recover from the pandemic. Funding Discover Bristol isn’t an expense; it’s an investment.”
If the agency receives added funding, it is prepared to expand paid marketing and promotional efforts; add a Bristol-only, direct-to-hotel booking feature to its website; rejoin and participate in the American Bus Association and increase engagement with outdoor reaction organizations.
Maggie Elliott, executive director of Believe in Bristol, said downtown businesses continue to suffer.
“It’s no secret COVID-19 had a huge impact on small businesses. We lost 13 downtown businesses in 2020. Our progress with the lowest vacancy rate in over a decade slipped,” Elliott said.
Downtown businesses employ more than 1,100 people, including more than 500 on the Virginia side of State Street. She explained the agency’s business plan to support existing and potential business owners and said they hope to begin holding outdoor concerts again this summer.
The Birthplace of Country Music was hard-hit after being forced to cancel the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion last September and closing its downtown museum for an extended period due to restrictions imposed by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Executive Director Leah Ross said BCM had to refund more than $139,000 in festival tickets while deferring more than $310,000 in ticket revenues to this year’s event, which is scheduled in September. A portion of ticket holders donated more than $91,400 in the value of those tickets.
Museum attendance fell from 34,000 visitors in 2019 to fewer than 12,000 in 2020, Ross said, with all bus tours, school tours and live performances canceled due to the pandemic.
