Tourism promotion agencies seek funding increases

BRISTOL, Va. — Three downtown tourism and marketing organizations asked the Bristol Virginia City Council for a combined $275,000 in funding Tuesday, citing hardships caused by COVID-19.

Discover Bristol, the convention and visitors bureau, made the largest single request at $175,000, as the council heard budget requests from outside or nonmandated agencies. Downtown marketing and development agency Believe in Bristol and the Birthplace of Country Music each requested $50,000.

All would represent major increases, as Discover Bristol is receiving $50,000 from this fiscal year’s spending plan, Believe in Bristol is getting $7,500, and BCM is getting $1,750.

Agency requests will be included in the development of the draft fiscal 2021-22 city budget, which is scheduled to be presented during the City Council’s April 13 meeting.

“All of the tourism-related [organizations] — downtown, Discover Bristol, the Birthplace — have been impacted greatly by COVID as well as the city. It’s affected our revenues as well,” Mayor Bill Hartley said after the meeting.