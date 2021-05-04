Tourism association to host litter cleanup

The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association will host a litter cleanup day May 22 at four locations across the area to promote litter prevention and sustainable tourism.

“As a tourism destination marketing organization, it is important that we use our platform to not only share the story and outdoor recreation opportunities of Northeast Tennessee, but to also protect and preserve the lands that make our area such a popular place for a visit,” Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Executive Director Alicia Phelps said in a news release.

Cleanups will take place from: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holston Mountain on Big Creek and Flatwoods Road in Bristol; 9-11 a.m. at John B. Dennis and Stone Drive Interchange by Honda of Kingsport in Kingsport; 9 a.m. to noon at Highway 321 from Elizabethton to Johnson City; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Buffalo Mountain in Johnson City.

To volunteer, visit LitterFreeTennessee.com.