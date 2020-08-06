Thunderstorm advisory issued for Washington County, Va.

Update:
The weather advisory has been extended until 4 p.m. for areas of Bristol, Abingdon, Lebanon, Glade Spring and Emory.
The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory until 3:45 p.m for southwestern Russell County, east central Scott County and west central Washington County.
At 2:52 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was located northwest of Bristol. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 miles per hour is expected.
Impacted locations include Nickelsville, Hansonville, Collingwood, Castlewood and Holston.
