You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thunderstorm advisory issued for Washington County, Va.
0 comments

Thunderstorm advisory issued for Washington County, Va.

Only $5 for 5 months

Update:

The weather advisory has been extended until 4 p.m. for areas of Bristol, Abingdon, Lebanon, Glade Spring and Emory.

The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory until 3:45 p.m for southwestern Russell County, east central Scott County and west central Washington County.

At 2:52 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was located northwest of Bristol. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 miles per hour is expected.

Impacted locations include Nickelsville, Hansonville, Collingwood, Castlewood and Holston.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News