Through ETSU team, Tennessee gains an official climate office

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — In late March, Andrew Joyner opened his email to find a question from a forecaster for the U.S. National Weather Service’s Nashville office.
Joyner, an associate professor in East Tennessee State University’s geosciences department, said that Tennessee had just experienced a wave of cold air in February, the same one that left millions of Texans without power.
“Even West Tennessee had a pretty high impact from that event,” Joyner said March 26, sitting in a cramped GIS lab room in Ross Hall. “It was below freezing in Memphis for ... nine days.”
Temperatures for the previous few Februaries had veered in the opposite direction, Joyner said, into warm stretches that prompted plants to start growing early. That can put the plants — including huge quantities of crops on Tennessee farms — at risk of dying if the temperature drops below freezing again.
“So ... the [NWS] Nashville office reached out,” Joyner said. “They have this interesting question: When should they start putting out freeze advisories?”
Joyner said it was exactly the kind of question that justifies the climate program that he and William Tollefson, a lecturer in the same department, have been running out of ETSU.
In January, the American Association of State Climatologists (AASC) recognized the Tennessee Climate Office, as it’s called, as the state’s official climate office. Previously, only the Volunteer State and Massachusetts lacked such offices, which track, analyze and distribute a wide range of state-specific climate data.
Joyner and Tollefson — now Tennessee’s state climatologist and assistant state climatologist, respectively — said they hope the official recognition will help them expand the scope and funding for their work. But they’ve already been doing that work for years.
Weather, with a lot of context
What does a climatologist actually do?
The way Joyner puts it, the work entails putting any kind of short-term weather event — that February freeze spell, for example — into a longer-term context to help people understand its significance.
“You’re really looking at comparing conditions, what averages are, what your departures from averages [are],” said Joyner, a slight, animated guy who grew up helping his family bale hay on their North Carolina farm.
“What happened last month, and how is it different than we would expect normal ... to be?” he said, as an example. “And even the definition of what is normal, that’s a climate question — that’s highly debated.”
Within state climate offices, climatologists’ research can depend somewhat on their interests, said Tollefson, sitting beside Joyner in the lab. Many gravitate toward agriculture, but Joyner’s specialty is hazard planning and mitigation — think hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters — and he said he wants that to be a focus area for the TCO.
What the TCO has in common with others across the country is its work to collect, organize and share high-quality weather data from across their state.
Every week, for example, Tollefson submits drought-related data for Tennessee to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a national system for tracking and monitoring droughts throughout the country.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture uses the Drought Monitor to decide when to declare disasters and determine farmers’ eligibility for low-interest loans — so Joyner said it’s important for that drought data to be as accurate and local as possible.
But when Joyner joined ETSU in 2013, nobody in Tennessee was contributing to the Drought Monitor. He said that a climate center at Louisiana State University was submitting data for Tennessee, but that’s a far cry from local, and Tollefson said the climatologist doing that work didn’t have much time to properly comb through the data.
“They miss things,” Joyner said. “Some things ... appear small, but to a county that’s having some impacts on their crops and [needs] to get insurance from USDA or something, and they’re not in the correct drought category, that’s a pretty big deal to them.”
As far as Joyner could tell, Tennessee didn’t have a state climate office at all.
That might sound like an odd agency to anyone unfamiliar with it. But Tennessee used to have one, back when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provided one for every state through its State Climatologist program.
“These are people who interpret the climate for the media, citizens of the state that they represent, and also the state officials,” Adnan Akyuz, North Dakota’s state climatologist and former president of AASC, the group that just recognized the TCO, said of what state climatologists do.
Take droughts, he said. Using historical weather context, state climatologists can help leaders in their states understand how bad a drought is and how to respond to it. Akyuz said he’s doing that for his own state at the moment.
“I am meeting with the state officials every week to discuss what the state can do during the next growing season that can mitigate the impact of the upcoming drought in the next growing season,” he said. “So this could bring a lot of economic impact that might not be visible.”
Akyuz said that state climatologists also serve as important record-keepers, gathering all sorts of weather data for the state and keeping it in one place. And they can use that information to conduct valuable research, he said — how climate change has impacted agriculture and other important economic sectors, for example.
The AASC formed in 1976, he said, several years after the NOAA disbanded its State Climatologist department, and various states began starting their own climate offices out of universities or other government offices.
Most states now have climate offices recognized by AASC. But Tennessee’s history is spotty at best on that front, Joyner said. The Tennessee Valley Authority appeared to have a state climatologist during the 1990s and early 2000s.
“But to our knowledge, they weren’t providing anything,” Joyner said.
“Yeah, it was mainly an internal [position], like, just TVA stuff,” Tollefson said. “And it was one of many hats that they wore — it wasn’t a full-time job.”
The position seems to have vanished sometime around 2005 or 2006, Joyner said.
He said he started working at ETSU with the goal of starting the Tennessee Climate Office there. But it wasn’t until after he hired Tollefson, in 2014, that the process really got going.
Humble origins and high hopes
Tollefson is tall, stocky and significantly less talkative than Joyner, but like the latter, he’s easygoing and quick to laugh. The two met at LSU, when Joyner was working on his doctorate and Tollefson was earning his master’s degree in geography and climatology.
“I convinced him to come here for, like, pennies to be an adjunct, and then it eventually turned into something more,” Joyner said.
The two started an unofficial state climate office for Tennessee in 2016, with the blessings of both ETSU and AASC.
Neither blessing included funding, so their “office” became part of the tiny former dorm room that houses another lab they manage — the Geoinformatics and Disaster Science (GADS) Lab — and their own offices in Ross Hall. The climatology work had to fit between their other teaching and research responsibilities.
“They were starting from scratch. It wasn’t like the old state climatologist retired a year ago and they were dusting off the office,” said Glenn Kerr, AASC’s executive director. “When there was interest in establishing the Tennessee Climate Office, we worked with Andrew and Wil [William’s nickname] on a kind of ‘if you build it and demonstrate the value for it, then we can gain recognition’ [basis].”
Some state climate offices have their own “mesonets,” networks of high-quality weather stations that can capture vast quantities of meteorological data. But that kind of technology costs millions of dollars, Joyner said.
Instead, for the past few years, he and Tollefson have been building a storehouse of Tennessee-specific climate data using outside sources — weather stations at airports, radar-based precipitation data from the National Weather Service, even measurements taken by Tennessee residents in their own backyards through a community program run by the NOAA.
Beyond sharing that data with the Drought Monitor, the team has also been creating monthly climate summaries, which it shares with National Weather Service offices and publishes online.
And Kerr said that Joyner and Tollefson have been steadily gaining recognition from local and regional groups, from fellow climatology and weather experts, like the National Weather Service’s Tennessee staff, to emergency management planning officials. Joyner said the TCO’s data has already helped Sevier County incorporate climate risks into a new hazard mitigation plan it developed, after experiencing devastating wildfires in 2016.
AASC decided to recognize the TCO in January, not because Joyner and Tollefson had finished a hard, detailed checklist, but because they’d generally reached a good place, Kerr said.
“…all of the chips just seemed to line up,” he said. “Part and parcel of [our recognition of them was that] there was also recognition within the East Tennessee State University system, and …Andrew had established relationships with a series of stakeholders as well. … “
Now that Tennessee has a state climate office, Joyner said he’s pushing to expand the scope of its work. One of his big hopes is to establish a statewide mesonet, which he said could mean a lot more climate data for Tennessee.
“They’ve got wind speed, wind direction, they’ve got temperature at different heights,” he said, rattling off the capacity of mesne stations. “They have radiation [monitors]; they have ... soil moisture probes at different levels in the soil, so you could look at frost … and all these other issues related to soil.”
Joyner said he and Tollefson are also planning to launch a public-facing website where people can explore the state’s climate data. And they’ve been pushing for more funding.
“Funding is a tough nut to crack, I hate to say it,” Kerr said with a dry laugh. “If you look at the state climate offices across the country, you’re going to find varying funding models. … I think one of the most valuable things [AASC] can do is provide that forum for interaction and networking, so that Andrew can see how other state climate offices are getting funding, and then pursue those models.”
With more money, Joyner said he’d like to run what he calls “local community resilience academies”: workshops that would train community leaders in Tennessee how to understand and plan for climate-related risks in their areas.
“It could be mayors, it could be emergency managers ... people who are leaders in a community,” Joyner said. “We want to do these academies, where we go through some of the data sets that we use ... and basically train them to better understand how to assess their environment and understand their risk and understand how they can become more resilient.”
In the meantime, Joyner said he’s excited about a much smaller step forward for the TCO: They’ll have a grad student working for them this fall.
