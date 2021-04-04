Through ETSU team, Tennessee gains an official climate office

What the TCO has in common with others across the country is its work to collect, organize and share high-quality weather data from across their state.

Every week, for example, Tollefson submits drought-related data for Tennessee to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a national system for tracking and monitoring droughts throughout the country.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture uses the Drought Monitor to decide when to declare disasters and determine farmers’ eligibility for low-interest loans — so Joyner said it’s important for that drought data to be as accurate and local as possible.

But when Joyner joined ETSU in 2013, nobody in Tennessee was contributing to the Drought Monitor. He said that a climate center at Louisiana State University was submitting data for Tennessee, but that’s a far cry from local, and Tollefson said the climatologist doing that work didn’t have much time to properly comb through the data.

“They miss things,” Joyner said. “Some things ... appear small, but to a county that’s having some impacts on their crops and [needs] to get insurance from USDA or something, and they’re not in the correct drought category, that’s a pretty big deal to them.”

As far as Joyner could tell, Tennessee didn’t have a state climate office at all.