Three plead guilty to bank fraud, aggravated identity theft
ABINGDON, Va. — Three people pleaded guilty to using stolen checks and identification documents to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

According to court documents, on May 24, 2020, at the Iron Furnace Trailhead in Lee County, Virginia, individuals broke into several vehicles and stole personal items. Four days later, Anica Marie Santiago, 34, of Lexington, Kentucky; Cregg Mitchell-Feazell, 28, of Oakland Park, Florida; and Patricia Butcher, 31, of Clay City, Kentucky, took one of the stolen checks to a bank in Newport, Tennessee. The check was fraudulently made out to one of the victims of the previous thefts. Butcher produced the fraudulent check and a stolen state-issued photo ID to the bank teller, who cashed the check for $935, the release states.

The group used the stolen checks and IDs at least three other times to cash fraudulent checks. These events were also part of a larger organized scheme involving other break-ins at other locations, other thefts of checkbooks and identification documents and the cashing of other fraudulent checks, according to the release.

All three pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Sentencing hearings have been scheduled for June 3, July 22 and July 23 for Santiago, Mitchell-Feazell and Butcher, respectively. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence.

