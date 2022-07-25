Three indicted for plan to bring drugs into Washington County Tennessee jail

Three people were indicted by a Grand Jury with attempting to bring Suboxone into the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center in what Washington County Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton said was just small dent in efforts to address the problem of drugs inside the jail.

According to a press release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department, deputies intercepted text messages from two inmates to thwart the transfer. Two inmates and a Jonesborough, Tennessee resident were indicted by the Grand Jury on charges of attempting to introduce contraband into a penal facility.

Jarred Shaffer, 22, Melisa Shaffer Love 48 and Shawn Thrift, 38 are each being held on a $20,000 bond. All three are residents of Jonesborough. Shaffer and Thrift were inmates at the time of the offense, according to the release. Love is the mother of Shaffer.

The release states the three attempted to get 13 Suboxone strips and 11 Suboxone pills into the facility. Suboxone is a prescription medication commonly used to treat patients addicted to opioids.

“This represents a small dent in our continuing efforts to address the problem of drugs inside our Detention Center,” Washington County Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton said.

The text messages were sent using devices called Chirpers. The release said the devices are similar to cell phones but can only send and receive text messages. The texts are monitored by WCSO deputies. Inmates pay a fee for each incoming and outgoing text.

The release said more arrests are anticipated as the investigation is ongoing.