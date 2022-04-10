 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three found dead after shooting in Norton

  • Updated
crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

Three people are dead following a shooting Sunday in Norton, Virginia.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office, with the assistance of the City of Norton Police Department and Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney, is investigating a shooting at a local residence in Norton.

The incident occurred shortly before noon Sunday when the Norton Police Department received a 911 call from an individual at the residence. When officers arrived at the house in the 800 block of Highland Ave N.W., they located three deceased individuals.

Based on the evidence collected at the scene, it appears to have been a murder suicide, police said. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

