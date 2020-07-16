BRISTOL, Va. — Three officers at the Bristol Virginia Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in closures in the city.

City Hall and the Police Department will be closed Friday. The offices are undergoing a disinfectant process due to COVID-19 exposure.

The Police Department continues to respond to 911 calls. Anyone with an information can call 911.

City Manager Randy Eads said due to an increase in COVID-19 in the area, all Parks and Recreation activities will be suspended for two weeks, which includes activities at the Senior Center. The campground at Sugar Hollow Park and the picnic area will remain open through the weekend, but will be closed for two weeks beginning July 20.

Eads said the city will re-evaluate the closures as time progresses.

