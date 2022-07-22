Three arrested on drug charges

Three area individuals were arrested recently as the result of a multi-agency drug operation in Abingdon, Virginia.

A press release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office said Charles Roland Snead, 58, of Abingdon, Virginia; William Lee Whit, 41, of North Tazewell, Virginia and Chelsey Lynn Burkett (Doss), 38, of Bristol, Virginia were arrested following the Wednesday, July 20, execution of federal search warrants and the search of a motor vehicle.

During the searches, approximately three-quarter of a pound of crystal methamphetamine, heroin and what is suspected to be fentanyl were found. A firearm and approximately $8,300 in money was also seized in the searches.

Snead was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Whitt and Burkett were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The three are currently being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.