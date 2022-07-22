 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Three arrested on drug charges

  • 0

Three area individuals were arrested recently as the result of a multi-agency drug operation in Abingdon, Virginia.

A press release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office said Charles Roland Snead, 58, of Abingdon, Virginia; William Lee Whit, 41, of North Tazewell, Virginia and Chelsey Lynn Burkett (Doss), 38, of Bristol, Virginia were arrested following the Wednesday, July 20, execution of federal search warrants and the search of a motor vehicle.

During the searches, approximately three-quarter of a pound of crystal methamphetamine, heroin and what is suspected to be fentanyl were found. A firearm and approximately $8,300 in money was also seized in the searches.

Snead was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

People are also reading…

Whitt and Burkett were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The three are currently being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan 6 hearing reveals divisive, profane WH meeting

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts