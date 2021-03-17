 Skip to main content
Three arrested in Sullivan County on stolen property, drug charges
Three arrested in Sullivan County on stolen property, drug charges

Sullivan County arrest

Items confiscated from a stolen Chevrolet Silverado on Saturday included drug paraphernalia and other stolen property.

 Photo via Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Three people were arrested Saturday by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on a variety of charges, including possession of stolen property and drugs.

Chad Fraizer

Chad Frazier
Jamie Lynn Ridings

Jamie Lynn Ridings
Christopher Adam Bates

Christopher Adam Bates

Chad Frazier, 47, Jamie Ridings, 38, and Christopher Bates, 27, were arrested Saturday on 11 charges, collectively, according to a Wednesday news release from the SCSO.

That day, the statement said, detectives were tipped about a stolen Chevrolet Silverado truck from Scott County, Virginia. They quickly found and stopped the vehicle. Frazier — whom the detectives had also learned could be in possession of the truck — was inside, along with Ridings and Bates, the release states.

A search of the vehicle uncovered drug paraphernalia and other stolen property that led detectives to arrest and transport all three occupants to the Sullivan County jail, the statement said.

Frazier, who had several outstanding arrest warrants, was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of Schedule II drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Upon arriving at the jail, Frazier told corrections officers that he had ingested a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin,” the release states. “After being examined by jail nursing staff, he was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment.”

Ridings was charged with driving without a license, possession of stolen property, possession of Schedule II drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Bates — who was found to be carrying a loaded handgun — was charged with possession of Schedule II drugs and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Watch Now: Related Video

Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge

