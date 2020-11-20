 Skip to main content
Three arrested in shooting death near Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Three men have been charged in the drive-by shooting death of a 10-year-old girl near Elizabethton on Tuesday.

Jediah Shane Glover, 20, 18-year-old Jason Bryan Barber II and Zachary Scalf were arrested on charges of first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to a news release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting claimed the life of Lillyhanna Davis, who was sleeping on the couch in her family’s home when she was hit by a bullet that penetrated the wall. She died after being transported to the hospital, the release states.

The three men were captured Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Glover and Barber are each being held in the Carter County Detention Center on bail of $930,000. Scalf has an initial bail set at $900,000, but had not been arraigned Thursday.

