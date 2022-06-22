Those who knew him react to Bruton Smith's death

BRISTOL, Tenn. ‑ Bruton Smith, a visionary who helped shape Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway into world-class showcases, died Wednesday from natural causes. He was 95.

A native of rural Oakboro, North Carolina, Smith grew up as the youngest of nine children on a farm. He made the progression from aspiring racer to automobile dealer and track owner, who promoted his first race before he reached the age of 18.

When Smith’s company, Speedway Motorsports, purchased Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway in 1996, the seating capacity at BMS was 71,000.

By 2016, BMS featured seating for 160,000 fans and set an NCAA attendance record when 156,990 fans attended the Battle at Bristol football game between Virginia Tech and the University of Tennessee.

The Speedway Motorsports empire now includes 11 NASCAR tracks.

BMS President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell made the following statement Wednesday afternoon.

“It has been a true honor and privilege to have grown my entire career working for and being mentored by entrepreneur titans, Bruton Smith and his son, Marcus,” Caldwell said. “Together they have created a family-like atmosphere at Speedway Motorsports, making today’s news of Bruton’s passing a sad day for all of us at Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway.

“The impact of Bruton’s contributions to the sports and entertainment world are too many to name, but his lasting legacy of building world-renowned destinations will stand the test of time. His contributions personally touched so many in the state of Tennessee throughout his businesses and philanthropic endeavors.

“His vision and passion for creating the most amazing experiences for our guests lives on today through his mantra of, ‘We work for the fans.’ We will continue to carry the torch he built and lit for us to the best of our abilities to honor and celebrate the legend we lost today.”

In a 2016 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier, Smith was asked a familiar question. Why not build another version of the high-banked and high-speed BMS track?

“Well, I’ve thought about it, and I’ve looked at a lot of places,” Smith said. “I actually found one place in a city that I thought about strongly for a couple days.

“Building another Bristol is not something I’m planning to do right now, but I never say never. Who knows? One of these days we might do that.”

Smith was famous for headline-grabbing innovations and surprises. Many of those innovations unfolded at BMS.

“We spent about $160 million here after I bought the track making the facility what it is today,” Smith said. “We talk a lot about wanting to be fan-friendly, and I think our fan base knows we’re fan-friendly.”

One of Smith’s signature touches at BMS was Colossus TV, a 360-degree viewing experience featuring the world’s largest outdoor, four-sided, center hung and high-definition video screen.

In 2000, Smith shocked the racing world by transforming BMS into a dirt track for World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models. That experiment was resurrected in 2021 when BMS hosted the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt in 50 years.

At Bristol Dragway, Smith began his grand transformation in 1998 by blowing up the original pressbox and scoring tower. One year later, Smith conceived the revolutionary Winston Showdown All-Star race which pitted Top Fuel Dragsters against Funny Cars for a $200,000 top prize.

With seating for nearly 20,000 along with various amenities such as suites and expansive grandstands, the track known as Thunder Valley is one of the most popular stops on the NHRA Camping World Series.

In that 2016 interview, Smith shared the origin story behind the Battle at Bristol.

The concept of staging a major college football game inside one of the most iconic tracks in motorsports was mocked when Smith proposed in the idea in 1998. But Smith never gave up, and he was persistent with former BMS General Manager Jeff Byrd.

“I talked to Jeff about this. He said that I didn’t want to do the game, and I told that him that yes, I did,” Smith said.

Smith went to the drawing board to refine his bold plan and eventually convinced the two regional superpowers to play in Bristol.

“At that point in time, I thought that I knew how I could get these two universities to do it. I will pay them $20 million each and they will be delighted to come over here and play this game,” Smith said. “Well, everybody liked the idea except one person and he [Doug Dickey] was the athletic director over in Knoxville. He kept bad-mouthing the idea.

“I knew a lot of people in Knoxville and at the university, and we kept talking. They wanted to get it done, but that athletic director was the one standing in the way. So, they finally terminated him and got another athletic director.”

At age 89, Smith was rewarded for his ground-breaking efforts when he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“I’ve got to confess something and this in the form of a complaint. I thought it was two-and-a-half years too late coming,” Smith said of his induction. “But when they finally got around to voting me in, I thought it was wonderful and I was glad to be a part of it. And of course, I’ve got my ring now.”

The tributes for Smith came from all areas of the NASCAR world Wednesday.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France issued the following comments on Twitter.

“Race fans are, and always will be, the lifeblood of NASCAR,” France said. “Few knew this truth better than Bruton Smith. Bruton built his racetracks employing a simple philosophy: Give race fans memories that they will cherish for a lifetime.”

Dale Earnhardt, Jr., who is widely regarded as the most popular figure in NASCAR, also responded via Twitter.

“Bruton’s contribution to stock car racing is hard to measure,” Earnhardt said. “His ambitious vision created growth and opportunities that I am forever thankful for. My heart is with the Smith family.”

In an earlier interview, motorsports historian and author Robert Edelstein said the legacy of Smith was built through a blend of tenacity and audacity.

“Bruton was around when Bill France was starting NASCAR,” Edelstein said. “Smith was trying to form his own league, and France emerged as the victor in part because of the novelty, and the success, of strictly stock, and due to his own style and perseverance.”

Smith continually worked to enhance BMS, adding two 360-degree open-air outdoor bars and viewing areas for general admission ticket holders in 2021 and increasing suites from 20 to nearly 200.

Building on Bristol’s title as the birthplace of country music, BMS has hosted some of country music’s biggest names such as Alabama, Kenny Chesney and Morgan Wallen.

Smith was also an active philanthropist. Founded in 1996, the Bristol Motor Speedway chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities has raised nearly $19 million to support child-focused agencies in the 18 counties surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.