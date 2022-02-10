Third escapee remains on the loose

The search for the last remaining escapee from the Sullivan County jail continues while authorities investigate what led up to the deaths of two others.

Johnny Shane Brown, 50, of Rogersville, Tennessee, remains at large following last week's escape through a HVAC vent at the Sullivan County jail Friday, Feb. 4. Two other inmates, Tobias Carr, 38, and Timothy Sarver, 45, died Saturday after reportedly holding up a convenience store in eastern North Carolina.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate their deaths, but a release from the Onslow County Sheriff's Office release reveals more information about an armed robbery involving the two men.

A clerk at a Sneads Ferry, N.C. convenience store said on two men entered the store Saturday, Feb. 5 and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The two men tied the clerk up and left after stealing money from the register and safe, the release states. The two men fled in the clerk's car. The clerk was not injured.

North Topsail Beach Police Department officers responded as well to assist and upon their arrival spoke to the clerk. While speaking with the clerk, the clerk saw his vehicle drive by with the two men inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the two escapees led authorities on a high-speed pursuit, the release states.

Multiple agencies assisted as the chase made its way through Onslow, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in Brunswick County. Both men died, but authorities have not said how the deaths occurred.

Several agencies are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to the two inmates' deaths, as well as the escape in Sullivan County.