Third escaped inmate captured in North Carolina

The third and final person to escape from the Sullivan County jail last week was captured Thursday night in North Carolina.

Johnny Shane Brown, 50, of Rogersville, Tennessee, is in custody, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on social media after 9 p.m. Brown was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and authorities in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Brown was the last remaining escapee to be located after three people fled from the Sullivan County jail through a HVAC vent Friday, Feb. 4, authorities said. Two other inmates, Tobias Carr, 38, of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Timothy Sarver, 45, of Pulaski, Virginia, died Saturday, Feb. 5, following a robbery and pursuit in eastern North Carolina.

It's unknown how Brown was located, or whether he faces any additional charges in North Carolina. He is expected to be extradited and returned to Tennessee to face a felony charge of escape.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the deaths of Carr and Sarver.

A release from the Onslow County Sheriff's Office revealed more information about an armed robbery involving the two men.

A clerk at a Sneads Ferry, North Carolina convenience store said on Feb. 5 two men entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The two men tied the clerk up and left after stealing money from the register and safe, the release states. The two men fled in the clerk's car. The clerk was not injured.

North Topsail Beach Police Department officers responded as well to assist and upon their arrival spoke to the clerk. While speaking with the clerk, the clerk saw his vehicle drive by with the two men inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the two escapees refused to stop, and a high-speed pursuit began, the release states.

Multiple agencies assisted as the chase sped through Onslow, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in Brunswick County. Both men died, but authorities have not said how their deaths occurred.

Several agencies are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to the two inmates' deaths, as well as the escape in Sullivan County.