There's more snow heading this way

You might want to buckle up your best hiking boots today.

But be prepared to bundle up in your best winter coat come Wednesday night.

The greater Bristol region is slated to ride a rollercoaster weather pattern this week – with spring-like temperatures today followed by a swift return of old man winter.

Expect today’s temperatures to climb to 63 degrees along the Tennessee-Virginia border at Bristol, said meteorologist Derek Eisentrout at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

That’s 15 degrees above normal, Eisentrout said.

But, wait: Wednesday is next on the list.

“The precipitation on Wednesday night will gradually transition to light snow in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia,” Eisentrout said.

This whirlwind weather ride has been caused by a couple of weather systems pushing into the area from the west, Eisentrout said.

Snowfall could reach as much as 1.5 inches in Abingdon. Virginia, by Thursday morning and 3 inches on mountaintops above 5,000 feet, Eisentrout said.

Even so, this snow event may not be too treacherous for drivers.