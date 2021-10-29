Their View: Does Hollywood need to use real guns to tell good stories? No, it doesn't.

There are numerous industry guidelines in place to assure the safe use of real guns as props on the sets of TV and film shoots.

Firearms — even those modified not to accommodate real bullets — are checked and rechecked before they are handed off to actors who should then check the weapons for themselves. An armorer or someone with special training should always have custody of the guns and oversee their handling.

No real bullets should ever be used on a set. Blanks, which are shell casings loaded with gunpowder used to create the sound and look of gunfire, must be used carefully. Firing them at close range can cause injury or even death. And no actor should point a gun straight at a person — instead, he or she should cheat the angle.

But those guidelines only work if they are followed meticulously. And there is evidence that they weren’t on the set of the movie “Rust,” where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed last week when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that he and others on the set believed held no live ammunition. The movie’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured. It may have been a rare gun-related death on a TV or film shoot — the last known one was the actor Brandon Lee in 1993 on the set of the movie “The Crow” — but why take the risk at all?