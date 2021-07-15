The Health Wagon now providing antibody treatment for COVID-19

Ten Southwest Virginia patients have thus far been successfully treated for COVID-19 using monoclonal antibodies administered through The Health Wagon.
The treatment is given to those with severe symptoms, the elderly or people whose immune systems are compromised, according to Dr. Teresa Tyson, Health Wagon president and CEO.
“We’ve had tremendous success with these so far,” Tyson said. “During some of these infusions we’ve given, their temperatures have dropped during the infusion, and they start feeling some better during the infusion. Within 24 hours, they are often feeling profoundly better.
“Not a lot of people know about [the treatment], but it keeps the virus from getting in the cell and helps bolster their immune response to help eradicate the virus, which is our goal,” she said.
The antibodies are lab-made proteins that mimic the body’s immune system’s ability to fight off viruses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The treatment has been given an “A” rating, according to national health officials, but must be administered within 10 days of symptom onset. They may reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization for people with COVID-19 at high risk of developing more serious illness or dying.
Tyson said before seeing patients improve, she witnessed her sister, an ER nurse, respond after contracting COVID during a family trip this summer.
“She was extremely sick, to the point she thought she was dying,” Tyson said of her sister. “I got her to the emergency room at Albuquerque, New Mexico, and I asked for the monoclonal antibodies because I knew we had gotten them, and I was hearing there was a really rapid turnaround. She actually started feeling better during the infusion and was up and walking the next day. I’ve seen firsthand what they could do because I certainly feel she could have possibly died if we had not been able to get her the monoclonal antibodies.”
The FDA first authorized use of the antibodies last November. Tyson said she has been working for some time to get the treatment for Health Wagon patients in six Southwest Virginia counties.
“We have been in close contact with the Virginia Department of Health and others in the state all along. It started when I advocated for getting the vaccine here for one of the most vulnerable populations in the nation,” Tyson said. “As I understand it, we’re the only outpatient facility west of Wytheville that has the capabilities to deliver the monoclonal antibodies.”
They are also the nation’s lone provider offering the treatment through its mobile health delivery units.
To qualify, a COVID patient must be high risk for a bad outcome, including being 65 or older, have diabetes, hypertension, COPD or other preexisting health condition. They can be given to patients as young as 12 if they have a preexisting health condition, Tyson said.
She added that they would have treated more people, but supply chain issues initially impacted their ability to provide infusions.
The Health Wagon operates stationary clinics in Wise and Clintwood in addition to its mobile unit and has been providing free medical, dental and vision health care services in Lee, Scott, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan and Russell counties, plus the city of Norton, since 1980.
