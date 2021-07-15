The Health Wagon now providing antibody treatment for COVID-19

Tyson said before seeing patients improve, she witnessed her sister, an ER nurse, respond after contracting COVID during a family trip this summer.

“She was extremely sick, to the point she thought she was dying,” Tyson said of her sister. “I got her to the emergency room at Albuquerque, New Mexico, and I asked for the monoclonal antibodies because I knew we had gotten them, and I was hearing there was a really rapid turnaround. She actually started feeling better during the infusion and was up and walking the next day. I’ve seen firsthand what they could do because I certainly feel she could have possibly died if we had not been able to get her the monoclonal antibodies.”

The FDA first authorized use of the antibodies last November. Tyson said she has been working for some time to get the treatment for Health Wagon patients in six Southwest Virginia counties.

“We have been in close contact with the Virginia Department of Health and others in the state all along. It started when I advocated for getting the vaccine here for one of the most vulnerable populations in the nation,” Tyson said. “As I understand it, we’re the only outpatient facility west of Wytheville that has the capabilities to deliver the monoclonal antibodies.”