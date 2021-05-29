The Embers to perform at Bristol stadium

The group, featuring Craig Woolard, will perform at the Gene Malcolm Stadium/Virginia High School Football Field at 7 p.m. All proceeds of the beach music concert go towards the foundation, a non-profit 501 (c)3 organization, according to a news release.

“We are so excited to have beach music legends, The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard, come to Bristol this summer,” said Vicie Dotson, the foundation’s director. “We are incredibly proud to be able to host a live concert fundraiser for our tenth anniversary as a Foundation. We know how much the community here loves supporting live music, and the community has also been such a support for us through our fundraisers over the years.”