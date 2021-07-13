The Corner is up and running after almost a year in the making

BRISTOL, Va. — When The Corner bar and restaurant opened two weeks ago in downtown Bristol, there was little fanfare or publicity: Wade Spurgeon, the general manager, said Monday it seemed too risky.
He’d been hoping to open the restaurant in February, he said. Then March. Then April.
“[Between] construction setbacks and COVID setbacks and things like that, we were just kind of scared away from advertising a huge open date,” Spurgeon said Monday. “So instead of putting that anticipation out there, we just decided to … open the doors to the public and, hopefully, let word of mouth do its thing, and it has.”
Spurgeon had to speak loudly: It was just after 5 p.m., and the bar was already busy. He said The Corner’s first customers that day told him they drove an hour to check it out.
The Corner sits, naturally, at the corner of State Street and Lee Street, in the old Java J’s space. It’s a restaurant-bar hybrid with an emphasis on the latter, said Spurgeon, who used to bartend at Quaker Steak and Lube.
He said it was last September or October when he first shared his idea for The Corner with John Griffith and Donnie Mitchem, the venue’s owners. They also own the Corner Mart on State Street, Spurgeon said.
“We wanted to be able to offer something that fits everybody’s budget for the bar concept,” he said. “You come in, and we have really, really cheap beer options for people that like to budget for their outings, and then we have really, really expensive bottles of scotch, bourbon, things like that.”
On the food side, Spurgeon said, The Corner isn’t trying to compete with full-on restaurants. But it does offer both snacks and bigger plates, from a $7.49 plate of jalapeno hush puppies to a $9.99 pulled pork burger.
“We went the route of handhelds like sliders that you can purchase individually, tacos that you can purchase individually,” he said. “And if you are hungry enough to eat a full meal, we do have full sandwiches with sides and different options like that.”
Asked what he’s particularly proud of on the menu, Spurgeon cited his staff’s creativity.
“We’re giving a lot of freedom to our kitchen and bar staff,” he said.
Two early results of that freedom are The Corner Sauce, a hot honey mustard, and the Kacy: a vodka, peach schnapps, pineapple and blue curacao concoction named for the bartender who invented it for a customer.
Spurgeon said he’s also working with the Virginia ABC to get a license to buy alcohol from Lost State Distillery, which is just across the state line on State Street.
“When we’re able to get all of their stuff in house …we’re going to use those for our house cocktails that we’re going to be continuing to build,” he said.
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely