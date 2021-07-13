The Corner is up and running after almost a year in the making

BRISTOL, Va. — When The Corner bar and restaurant opened two weeks ago in downtown Bristol, there was little fanfare or publicity: Wade Spurgeon, the general manager, said Monday it seemed too risky.

He’d been hoping to open the restaurant in February, he said. Then March. Then April.

“[Between] construction setbacks and COVID setbacks and things like that, we were just kind of scared away from advertising a huge open date,” Spurgeon said Monday. “So instead of putting that anticipation out there, we just decided to … open the doors to the public and, hopefully, let word of mouth do its thing, and it has.”

Spurgeon had to speak loudly: It was just after 5 p.m., and the bar was already busy. He said The Corner’s first customers that day told him they drove an hour to check it out.

The Corner sits, naturally, at the corner of State Street and Lee Street, in the old Java J’s space. It’s a restaurant-bar hybrid with an emphasis on the latter, said Spurgeon, who used to bartend at Quaker Steak and Lube.

He said it was last September or October when he first shared his idea for The Corner with John Griffith and Donnie Mitchem, the venue’s owners. They also own the Corner Mart on State Street, Spurgeon said.