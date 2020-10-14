 Skip to main content
Texas Roadhouse planned for The Falls
BRISTOL, Va. — Texas Roadhouse plans to open a location at The Falls commercial center, a company spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based chain is expected to build on a 2.1-acre hilltop pad near the main entrance to the center, just off Lee Highway near Interstate 81’s Exit 5. There is no timetable for the project, according to the company.

Texas Roadhouse operates restaurants in Kingsport and Johnson City among more than 600 locations in 49 U.S. states and 10 foreign countries.

The Falls added a new Planet Fitness earlier this year, and a Firestone auto care center is expected to also locate there.

