Texas Roadhouse hiring 250 for new Bristol restaurant
Texas Roadhouse hiring 250 for new Bristol restaurant

Texas Roadhouse is now conducting interviews and plans to hire 250 workers for its new location at The Falls in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. -- Texas Roadhouse has begun hiring a staff of about 250 for its new restaurant at The Falls in Bristol, Virginia.

The national chain is currently conducting in-person interviews across the street from the restaurant, weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a written statement.

Those interested in employment can apply online at apply.texasroadhouse.com and walk-ins are also accepted.

The restaurant is currently being constructed on a hilltop site overlooking Lee Highway in the Exit 5 area and is scheduled to open in October.

It is scheduled to be open for dinner Monday through Thursday from 3-10 p.m. and Friday from 3-11 p.m. It will operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the statement.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Texas Roadhouse has more than 600 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for hand-cut steaks, ribs, burgers, made-from-scratch sides and fresh-baked bread.

