Texas Roadhouse expected to open in October at The Falls
BHC 07072021 The Falls Texas Roadhouse

Work is well underway at the new Texas Roadhouse location at The Falls in Bristol, Virginia. The new restaurant is slated to open in October.

 David Crigger | Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — Work is on pace for a new Texas Roadhouse to open this October at The Falls in Bristol, Virginia.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based chain announced last year it planned to open a third Tri-Cities location at The Falls once the COVID-19 public health pandemic eased. Earlier this spring, Interstate Development Partners confirmed the store will locate on “lot 12,” a highly visible site overlooking the commercial center’s main entrance off Lee Highway, a short distance from Interstate 81’s Exit 5.

The first steel went into place in late June, and construction has been ongoing since then.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Manager Craig Phelps grew up in the Bristol and Abingdon area and worked for several years at the Texas Roadhouse location in Kingsport. He will now lead the new location at The Falls shopping center in Bristol, Virginia.

“Construction is going as planned and the weather has really worked in our favor. If the process continues to go this way, we should stay on track for our opening date scheduled for late October,” managing partner Craig Phelps said in an email. “Bristol has always been on our map as far as wanting to bring a location to Bristol. This area is growing fast and we are excited to be a part of the growth happening here.”

Site work began in April at about the same time Texas Roadhouse and a nearby Buffalo Wild Wings reached an agreement to share parking resources.

The new restaurant represents a homecoming for Phelps, who has worked for several years at the Texas Roadhouse Kingsport location on Stone Drive.

“I was born and raised in the Abingdon/Bristol area. It’s always been a dream of mine to do this and to do it in my hometown. I am excited to proudly serve my community through legendary food and legendary service,” Phelps said.

The business expects to begin hiring next month.

“We plan to hire 250 employees,” Phelps said. “Look for our hiring trailer and ‘Now Hiring’ banners on-site at our location in mid-August. We will be conducting interviews in person on-site soon. You can also apply at apply.texasroadhouse.com.”

Texas Roadhouse has nearly 600 locations in 49 states and several international sites. In 2020, it was named among the top 10 brands resonating with consumers amid coronavirus concerns and was named one of America’s best customer service restaurants by Newsweek magazine in 2019, according to the company’s website.

Their restaurants serve an average of 5,000 guests weekly.

Other nearby locations are in Johnson City and Morristown, Tennessee.

