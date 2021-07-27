Terry Fleenor resigns from Washington County School Board

Near the close of that July 19 meeting, Fleenor hinted that he might soon resign.

On Sunday, he did just that — with a resignation emailed at 11 p.m. — after discussing the matter with Superintendent Brian Ratliff, Fleenor said. The resignation takes effect Saturday, July 31.

“It’s been multiple things, especially over this past year,” Fleenor said Monday.

“The ultimate thing that happened, of course, was our last board meeting where we were discussing the transgender issues,” Fleenor said. “And, the public comment, it became rather nasty with the people’s comments, and I objected.”

He added that he believes the political climate in the county is “not conducive to anything right now except hate. I can’t be part of that.”

Besides the more recent meeting, Fleenor said his opinion on virtual school versus in-person school has also been challenged.

To that, Fleenor said he received “prank phone calls and one threat that my vehicle needed to be burned,” he said.

In turn, Fleenor said his stance at the last meeting prompted “hate-filled emails.”

Replacement