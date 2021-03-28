TENNIS, ANYONE? Tears clear the eyes and sometimes call the cops

I was sorting through our movie collection the other day, and I found a copy of “The Notebook.”

My family has always loved this movie, though I had never seen it until I was staying in a hotel about three years ago in Winchester, Virginia.

I credit that movie with giving me some better vision in 2018.

Why? Because it made me cry. And those tears cleared some of the allergies off my eyes.

Now, in case you don’t know about it, “The Notebook” is a fantastic love story and really cool adventure that chronicles a couple through a crisis and ultimately into a long goodbye. I won’t give anything away, in case you have not seen it. But there’s a scene that shatters all serenity near the end. It’s an emotional breakthrough followed by a complete calamity.

And that’s what got me. I watched that scene. And my eyes started to water. I could see true love in that movie. And it slipped away into an illness of old age.

How heartbreaking.

Yet the tears were refreshing for my vision.

My eyes, bothered by allergies, especially this time of year, miraculously cleared up the next morning as I was driving on I-66.