TENNIS, ANYONE? Tears clear the eyes and sometimes call the cops

I was sorting through our movie collection the other day, and I found a copy of “The Notebook.”
My family has always loved this movie, though I had never seen it until I was staying in a hotel about three years ago in Winchester, Virginia.
I credit that movie with giving me some better vision in 2018.
Why? Because it made me cry. And those tears cleared some of the allergies off my eyes.
Now, in case you don’t know about it, “The Notebook” is a fantastic love story and really cool adventure that chronicles a couple through a crisis and ultimately into a long goodbye. I won’t give anything away, in case you have not seen it. But there’s a scene that shatters all serenity near the end. It’s an emotional breakthrough followed by a complete calamity.
And that’s what got me. I watched that scene. And my eyes started to water. I could see true love in that movie. And it slipped away into an illness of old age.
How heartbreaking.
Yet the tears were refreshing for my vision.
My eyes, bothered by allergies, especially this time of year, miraculously cleared up the next morning as I was driving on I-66.
Nobody wants to cry. But sometimes it’s therapeutic.
And sometimes, when you’re staying at a hotel, crying just turns into a comical calamity.
You see, people were apparently listening when Louise Ware, 76, of Richmond, Virginia, stayed at a hotel in Abingdon a few years ago and started crying as she was watching the cemetery scene in “Steel Magnolias.”
About this movie: It features Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts and Sally Field. What a cast.
Over the past week, I have talked with Ware several times to write a story that’s published in the newspaper today about a painting that she purchased in Abingdon in 2018 — the same year I cried over “The Notebook” at Winchester’s George Washington Hotel.
Long ago, though, Ware stayed at a hotel just off I-81’s Exit 14 in Abingdon. And somebody heard her crying as she was watching “Steel Magnolias.” That person called to check on her.
She said she was OK.
And then?
The police showed up at her door, just to make sure that Ware was not a victim of foul play.
Today, Ware laughs about that.
“If I was in Richmond and I was crying at a hotel over a movie, nobody would care,” she said. “But in Abingdon, they send the police just to make sure I’m OK!”
