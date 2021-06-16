WATCH NOW: Birthplace of Country Music launches third annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle

The Birthplace of Country Music launched its third annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle on Tuesday, with $250,000 in cash and prizes.
The raffle serves as a primary fundraiser for the nonprofit BCM Museum, and prize drawings are scheduled Sept. 12, during this year’s 20th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
“This fundraiser is more important for our organization than ever,” said Leah Ross, BCM executive director. “Like so many businesses and organizations affected by COVID-19, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum was closed for a significant amount of time and lost revenue. We are very grateful to our partners for working with us this year to raise money for the museum.”
The raffle has become a “major fundraiser” for the organization, which saw all its funding streams impacted over the past year, postponing last year’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, canceling other live music events, shutting down the museum for several months and then reopening with health restrictions.
Last year’s raffle sold out despite the public health pandemic, and Ross expects this year’s raffle will also sell out all 5,000 available tickets.
“We worried if we would sell it out because we were closed down,” Ross said of 2020. “When we completely sold out, it was very rewarding. We’d put a lot of work into last year and the previous year. I think we’ll sell out again this year; the prizes are phenomenal, and each ticket gives you two chances to win.”
This year’s prize list includes $69,000 in cash awards; a 2021 GMC Canyon pickup truck; 2021 Ford Bronco; 2021 Subaru Crosstrek; 2021 Honda Civic; 2021 Indian motorcycle; a $5,000 vacation package to the destination of the winner’s choice; Sony 75-inch TV; Sea Doo watercraft; Landmaster utility vehicle; Martin HD28 guitar; Big Green Egg XL barbecue grill; and jewelry.
Cash prize breakdowns include $25,000, $7,500, $5,000, $2,500 and 29 of $1,000 each.
Tickets will again be $100 each, and each ticket contains two chances to win.
Tickets went on sale Tuesday and can be purchased online, at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum or from one of the participating sponsors, including Twin City businesses Crabtree Buick, Cranberry Lane, Fabric Inc., Bill Gatton Honda, Friendship Motorsports, Friendship Ford and Wallace Imports, East Tennessee ATV in Elizabethton, Olive Oil Co. in Abingdon and Kingsport or the Travel Shop in Abingdon.
BCM is also offering a special promotion that gives the buyer a free ticket with the purchase of 10 tickets. All 10 purchased tickets and the free ticket must be in the single buyer’s name.
This year’s drawing is scheduled to start at noon Sept. 12, the final day of this year’s music festival, outside the BCM Museum. Winners need not be present to win. Winners will also be notified via phone, text or email, listed on the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle website and listed on the BCM Facebook event page.
If tickets are still available during the festival, they will be sold at the music festival, at the BCM offices located at 416 State St., the museum and online until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 11.
