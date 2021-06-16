WATCH NOW: Birthplace of Country Music launches third annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We worried if we would sell it out because we were closed down,” Ross said of 2020. “When we completely sold out, it was very rewarding. We’d put a lot of work into last year and the previous year. I think we’ll sell out again this year; the prizes are phenomenal, and each ticket gives you two chances to win.”

This year’s prize list includes $69,000 in cash awards; a 2021 GMC Canyon pickup truck; 2021 Ford Bronco; 2021 Subaru Crosstrek; 2021 Honda Civic; 2021 Indian motorcycle; a $5,000 vacation package to the destination of the winner’s choice; Sony 75-inch TV; Sea Doo watercraft; Landmaster utility vehicle; Martin HD28 guitar; Big Green Egg XL barbecue grill; and jewelry.

Cash prize breakdowns include $25,000, $7,500, $5,000, $2,500 and 29 of $1,000 each.

Tickets will again be $100 each, and each ticket contains two chances to win.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday and can be purchased online, at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum or from one of the participating sponsors, including Twin City businesses Crabtree Buick, Cranberry Lane, Fabric Inc., Bill Gatton Honda, Friendship Motorsports, Friendship Ford and Wallace Imports, East Tennessee ATV in Elizabethton, Olive Oil Co. in Abingdon and Kingsport or the Travel Shop in Abingdon.