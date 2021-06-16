 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Birthplace of Country Music launches third annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle
0 comments
featured
$250,000 in cash and prizes
‘Drawing’ crowds

WATCH NOW: Birthplace of Country Music launches third annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle

{{featured_button_text}}
Bristol Sessions Super Raffle 01

Leah Ross, BCM executive director, talks about the prizes available for this year’s Bristol Sessions Super Raffle.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

Sessions Super Raffle III

The Birthplace of Country Music launched its third annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle on Tuesday, with $250,000 in cash and prizes.

The raffle serves as a primary fundraiser for the nonprofit BCM Museum, and prize drawings are scheduled Sept. 12, during this year’s 20th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

“This fundraiser is more important for our organization than ever,” said Leah Ross, BCM executive director. “Like so many businesses and organizations affected by COVID-19, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum was closed for a significant amount of time and lost revenue. We are very grateful to our partners for working with us this year to raise money for the museum.”

The raffle has become a “major fundraiser” for the organization, which saw all its funding streams impacted over the past year, postponing last year’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, canceling other live music events, shutting down the museum for several months and then reopening with health restrictions.

Bristol Sessions Super Raffle 02

Leah Ross, BCM executive director, talks about the prizes available for this year’s Bristol Sessions Super Raffle.

Last year’s raffle sold out despite the public health pandemic, and Ross expects this year’s raffle will also sell out all 5,000 available tickets.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We worried if we would sell it out because we were closed down,” Ross said of 2020. “When we completely sold out, it was very rewarding. We’d put a lot of work into last year and the previous year. I think we’ll sell out again this year; the prizes are phenomenal, and each ticket gives you two chances to win.”

This year’s prize list includes $69,000 in cash awards; a 2021 GMC Canyon pickup truck; 2021 Ford Bronco; 2021 Subaru Crosstrek; 2021 Honda Civic; 2021 Indian motorcycle; a $5,000 vacation package to the destination of the winner’s choice; Sony 75-inch TV; Sea Doo watercraft; Landmaster utility vehicle; Martin HD28 guitar; Big Green Egg XL barbecue grill; and jewelry.

Cash prize breakdowns include $25,000, $7,500, $5,000, $2,500 and 29 of $1,000 each.

Bristol Sessions Super Raffle 03

The Bristol Sessions Super Raffle will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. outside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum during the 20th anniversary celebration of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival.

Tickets will again be $100 each, and each ticket contains two chances to win.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday and can be purchased online, at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum or from one of the participating sponsors, including Twin City businesses Crabtree Buick, Cranberry Lane, Fabric Inc., Bill Gatton Honda, Friendship Motorsports, Friendship Ford and Wallace Imports, East Tennessee ATV in Elizabethton, Olive Oil Co. in Abingdon and Kingsport or the Travel Shop in Abingdon.

BCM is also offering a special promotion that gives the buyer a free ticket with the purchase of 10 tickets. All 10 purchased tickets and the free ticket must be in the single buyer’s name.

This year’s drawing is scheduled to start at noon Sept. 12, the final day of this year’s music festival, outside the BCM Museum. Winners need not be present to win. Winners will also be notified via phone, text or email, listed on the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle website and listed on the BCM Facebook event page.

If tickets are still available during the festival, they will be sold at the music festival, at the BCM offices located at 416 State St., the museum and online until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 11.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. gives more vaccination prizes as it reopens

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. gives more vaccination prizes as it reopens

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. gives more vaccination prizes as it reopens

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts