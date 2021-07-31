Sullivan Democratic Party to hold elections Aug. 14

The Sullivan County Democratic Party will elect new leaders at its Biennial Reorganization Convention on Saturday, Aug. 14, the group said in a statement.

All county Democrats are welcome. The meeting will happen at Bluff City Boardwalk and Pavilion, 4391 Bluff City Highway. Registration will start at 10 a.m. and the convention will start at 11 a.m.

The group will elect a chair, vice chair(s), secretary, treasurer and executive committee members from all areas of the county for a two-year term. It will also adopt county party bylaws.

For more information, contact Susan Whitlow at 423-989-3953.