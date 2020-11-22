EDUCATION BEAT: 'What I am thankfulled for' by Jason

Which is precisely why I feel this column regarding education is so vital to the community. It helps us all learn. (Yes, including myself. Few times do we learn more than when we write personally about something.) And when we learn, we are not so quick to harshly judge the lives of others. When we learn, we begin to understand. And when we understand, we begin to care. And when we care, we seek to help others. In the words of a song from my youth, “He ain’t heavy. He’s my brother.”

“I am thankulled for my dog, Mr. T. she ant much some people say. but she loves me. And I love her. And that kounts for lots. I used to have 2 dogs but one died of something while I was holding him in bed. I am thankfull that I gots to hold him while he died. I cryed til I could not cry no more but it was okay. I will see him again at the bowrain brige someday mom says. dad put him in the trash can out front but I snuck back out of bed in the middel of the nite and buryed him in the woods behind my aprtment. I did not have a shovel so I used a sharp stick it took a long time but I loved him so much I never got tired. My drunk naybor billy says it’s because you are thankful they was in you life onced. My dog I have now we ant never named yet. we just calls her dog. She gots fleas and something mom calls mangie but we can’t affords to take her to a vet. I think she might be pragnunt. She was pragnunt back this summer. I don’t know what happened to her pupies. One day I never saw them anymore. I looked in trash can then but I did not find them there.