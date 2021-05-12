Tennessee to end federal pandemic unemployment aid in July

“What we found is, in fact, in many cases the job openings match with the job skills of the unemployed, and that’s part of what we used to make our decision going forward,” Lee said Tuesday.

Fourteen business groups from across the state issued a statement thanking the governor for his actions to address the labor shortage. The list included the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and chambers in Bristol, Kingsport, Chattanooga, Nashville and Jackson.

“We thank Governor Lee for his prompt action to address an unprecedented labor shortage. Tennessee is open for business, but ‘Help Wanted’ signs are posted across our state,” according to the statement.

While his Republican counterparts in the legislature and some prominent business lobby groups applauded the announcement, Democrats chided the move.

“This is dumb. Really dumb. And cruel to boot,” Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro, a Nashville Democrat, said on Twitter. “This decision literally pulls money out of Tennessee’s economy. It’ll slow down our recovery rather than speed it up.”