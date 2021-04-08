 Skip to main content
Tennessee School release statement over kneeling photo investigation
Tennessee School release statement over kneeling photo investigation

BRISTOL, Tenn. - A Bristol Tennessee School spokeswoman released a statement this morning in reference to a photo circulating social media showing suspected students kneeling on the neck of another person.

"We were recently made aware of a photograph of possible Bristol City Schools students circulating around social media," the statement reads. "Though federal law prohibits us from identifying and/or discussing any specific students, we can confirm that school officials promptly began investigating that photograph and the underlying situation."

Criminal court proceedings entered its ninth day of witness and expert testimony on Thursday in the landmark case against former police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd after kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes while police detained him during a forgery investigation.

Read the full statement:

"We were recently made aware of a photograph of possible Bristol City Schools students circulating around social media. Though federal law prohibits us from identifying and/or discussing any specific students, we can confirm that school officials promptly began investigating that photograph and the underlying situation. We neither condone nor tolerate what is depicted within that photograph, and we hope our parents and members of the Bristol community know that our school system will always take swift and appropriate action to address any issues of inappropriate behavior involving our students."

