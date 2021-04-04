Tennessee prisons resuming visitation

Following a year’s ban on visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests will soon be able to see inmates at Tennessee Department of Correction facilities.
The state will resume visitation for inmates at all facilities, including the Northeast Correctional Complex, beginning next weekend, according to a TDOC news release. A modified visitation schedule will be implemented April 10.
Like other prison and jail operators around the country, TDOC suspended visitation in March 2020 as COVID-19 began to spread in the community. The decision to resume visitation, for visitors 18 and older, was based on community data from the Tennessee Department of Health, as well as vaccine administration at each facility, TODC said.
In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, all visitors will be required to schedule an appointment, the TDOC release states. Visitors will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked and respond to a series of COVID-19 screening questions prior to entry. All inmates will be required to wear masks during the visits and have their temperatures checked prior to entering the visitation gallery. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area, the release adds.
“The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers,” Commissioner Tony Parker said in the release. “We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during the pandemic.”
Visitation at the Northeast Correctional Complex will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. To schedule an appointment, call 423-727-3391.
In-person visitation at the Virginia Department of Correction remains suspended until further notice. Off-site video visitation, facilitated through Assisting Families of Inmates, remains available for Virginia.
In-person visitation is still not available at the Bristol Virginia Jail and Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, which has remote video visitation available. The regional jail system has on-site video visitation, but it is also suspended due to the pandemic.
The Sullivan County Jail in Blountville has not had in-person visitation in years, but uses video visitation, according to Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The jail’s visits are done through the Securus Video Visitation system.
“People can choose to visit from anywhere they have an internet connection or they can come to the jail extension and use a video visitation system there to visit as well,” Seabolt said.