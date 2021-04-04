Tennessee prisons resuming visitation

Following a year’s ban on visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests will soon be able to see inmates at Tennessee Department of Correction facilities.

The state will resume visitation for inmates at all facilities, including the Northeast Correctional Complex, beginning next weekend, according to a TDOC news release. A modified visitation schedule will be implemented April 10.

Like other prison and jail operators around the country, TDOC suspended visitation in March 2020 as COVID-19 began to spread in the community. The decision to resume visitation, for visitors 18 and older, was based on community data from the Tennessee Department of Health, as well as vaccine administration at each facility, TODC said.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, all visitors will be required to schedule an appointment, the TDOC release states. Visitors will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked and respond to a series of COVID-19 screening questions prior to entry. All inmates will be required to wear masks during the visits and have their temperatures checked prior to entering the visitation gallery. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area, the release adds.

