 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tennessee man dies after ATV crash Tuesday in Washington County, Virginia
0 comments
breaking

Tennessee man dies after ATV crash Tuesday in Washington County, Virginia

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

 A Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, man died after he was involved in an ATV crash Tuesday in Washington  County, Virginia.

The Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Grassy Ridge Road, a mile east of Chestnut Mountain Road, just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

In the early morning hours, a 2010 Can-Am Outlander ATV was traveling west, when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, the release states. 

Its operator, Alexander P. Eastridge, 20, was thrown and suffered life-threatening injuries. Eastridge was riding with a friend who discovered the crash. The friend, who was not named in the release, transported Eastridge back into Tennessee, which is where the 911 call for rescue was made. Eastridge died, the VSP said.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Johnson County, Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, the release states.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts