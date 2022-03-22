Tennessee High's $44 million renovation plan gives City Council sticker shock

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee School Board presented the Bristol Tennessee City Council with plans to renovate part of Tennessee High School during a joint meeting at the council’s work session Tuesday. But the council said they do not believe the $44 million project is currently economically feasible.

The renovation plan is focused on redesigning the educational spaces at Tennessee High occupied by the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, as well as creating more accessible shared spaces for Tennessee High students.

Tennessee High, which was constructed in 1939, has not seen any renovations since 1978. Dr. Annette Tudor, the director of schools for the Bristol Tennessee school system, said she believes the redesign of Tennessee High addresses the accessibility and flow issues at the facility, from disjointed shared spaces to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"We believe that all students at Tennessee High School should have access to all the facilities (in the school). You will notice that we've made some significant changes to the flow in the building so that all students can readily and easily access the cafeteria and the library. Those are not easy to access now," Tudor said. "Our goal is to prepare our youth for college and career. We need this facility to be able to do that. It's (currently) not fully ADA accessible. There is one elevator that's hard to get to, got to go through the library on the third floor in order to get to it."

Don Shell, the CEO of Community Tectonics Architects who designed the renovation plan, gave City Council a virtual tour through 3D renderings of the proposed redesign of Tennessee High's three-floor Career and Technical Education building with its various classrooms and offices, the library and the cafeteria that would all be connected by an open courtyard and a series of multipurpose spaces.

The projected cost of the Tennessee High renovation plan presented by the Bristol, Tennessee School Board to the City Council is $44 million. That is $24 million over the budget City Council had proposed for this project in prior discussions with the School Board.

Vince Turner, the vice mayor of Bristol Tennessee, pointed out that he understands the need from the School Board for a new high school, but also stressed that the city has already had to delay plans for a new fire station due to the rising regional and national construction prices.

"I understand that you can't afford to think you can't afford not to do it. But, we have put off our fire station because of the cost, "Turner said. “I thought we originally talked about 20 (million)."

Councilwoman Lea Powers believes City Council should continue having conversations with the School Board about Tennessee High renovations and proposed the idea of bringing other potential collaborators to the table.

"We know that this is this is one option, a beautiful option, but you know, are there other options?" Powers asked. "We all want an outstanding CTE facility. We all want the high school to be the very best that it can be for our students. Realizing that the price tag is more than what we have wanted to do, that conversation involves collaboration, bringing other partners to the table."

