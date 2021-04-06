Tennessee High students gain insight from disabled basketball star

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Twenty-one days is all it takes to create a habit, motivational speaker Kevin Atlas told Tennessee High School students Tuesday morning.

"If you compliment two people everyday for 21 days, it'll become like blinking," he said. "You'll be an orb of positivity and the negative world and, man, I'll take that any day."

Atlas, who lost his left arm at birth, began to play basketball in middle school and went on to become the first disabled player in NCAA history to receive a full Division I athletic scholarship in the sport.