Tennessee High forms preapprenticeship program with J.A. Street and Associates

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High School and J.A. Street & Associates signed a partnership agreement Tuesday for a state-certified preapprenticeship program.

The agreement ensures that students who meet the requirements of the course standards, complete the NCCER and OSHA10 Construction Industry Certification and have successful attendance and discipline records will be guaranteed an interview with J.A. Street. The company is the first construction company to take advantage of a “preapprenticeship pipeline” to meet their growing workforce needs, according to a news release.

A signing ceremony for the first student to enter the program, senior Luke Worley, was also held. He was hired by J.A. Street and is earning hours toward the four-year Registered Apprenticeship Program from his NCCER and OSHA10 certifications as well as actual work hours during his Work Based Learning course. The course allows him to go to the construction job site each school day from the last period of the day until the end of the day and on weekends, the release states.

Through a partnership with Northeast State Community College and the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing, J.A. Street developed two apprenticeship programs in carpentry and metal buildings.