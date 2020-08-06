Tennessee High athletic secretary reprimanded for Facebook post

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High School's athletics secretary was issued a letter of reprimand Tuesday for a controversial post she made recently on her personal Facebook account.

The post by Patty Feathers voiced opposition to wearing goggles as a protective measure against COVID-19 as well as contempt for the Black Lives Matter movement and those who kneel for the national anthem.

“The day you see me walking around all day in goggles is the same day I'll be voting for Joe, wearing a BLM shirt, kneeling for the National Anthem and the AMERICAN flag, carrying around a protest sign to defund the police, and turning in my guns,” Feathers said in the post.

The post drew criticism over the weekend after being shared on social media.

In the letter of reprimand from Director of Schools Annette Tudor to Feathers, Tudor acknowledged that Feathers has a constitutional right to free speech. However, she said the post was unprofessional, inflammatory, violated the school system’s employee social media policy and reflects badly on Bristol Tennessee City Schools.

“In fact, by using such lewd and inflammatory language while also identifying yourself as a school system employee in your social media profile and through previous posts, you have placed both yourself and Bristol Tennessee City Schools in a situation in which members of our community may doubt that we have their best interests at heart,” Tudor said in the letter.

Tudor added that the letter will be attached to Feather's personnel file and she could face further discipline if the school system hears of other unprofessional conduct. However, Tudor also said in the letter that she hopes Feathers learns and grows as an employee.