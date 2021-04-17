 Skip to main content
Tennessee governor signs Evelyn’s Law
Tennessee governor signs Evelyn’s Law

The governor of Tennessee has signed a bill — named after 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell of Blountville — that will require parents to report a missing child to law enforcement within 24 hours after learning the child is missing.

Gov. Bill Lee said Friday in social media posts that he has signed the bill.

“This bill passed unanimously in the House and Senate because it is important to Tennesseans — especially those in Northeast Tennessee,” Lee wrote in posts on Facebook and Twitter.

State Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, submitted House Bill 384 on Jan. 22, and state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, introduced Senate Bill 327 on Jan. 25. Both chambers passed the legislation unanimously.

“Evelyn’s Law” was named for the toddler who was reported missing in February 2020 in Sullivan County, although she hadn’t been seen for more than two months, according to authorities. Her body was found in March 2020 on family property in Blountville after a nationwide search.

Her mother, Megan Boswell, has since been indicted on multiple murder charges. She’s scheduled to return to court May 14.

The new law, which will go into effect July 1, will require parents to report missing children 12 years old and younger within 24 hours of finding out or suspecting that they’re missing, according to the summary of the legislation.

A parent who fails to notify a law enforcement agency or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation within that window would face a Class A misdemeanor offense. Meanwhile, anyone who falsely reports a parent for failing to meet those new requirements could be charged with false reports under the bill.

The bill text describes its financial cost as “not significant.”

Crawford, Lundberg and a number of other representatives also introduced similar bills last year, but they stalled, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state budget.

