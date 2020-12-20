Tennessee governor limits gatherings, resists mask mandate

Tennessee is one of a dozen states without a mask mandate. Instead, local counties have the option of implementing their own mask restrictions. The White House has repeatedly recommended Tennessee adopt such statewide mandates as cases skyrocket.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long advised people to wear masks because they help prevent people who are infected — whether they know it or not — from spreading the coronavirus.

"Tonight, I am asking you to make some hard decisions," Lee said. "I am asking you to not engage in indoor gatherings for the holidays that include anyone outside your household."

Lee was originally scheduled to take reporter questions after his statewide address, but his office later postponed that until Monday without giving a reason why.

Lee's continued reluctance to avoid issuing a statewide mask mandate and other restrictions to help curb the spread of the disease has frustrated Democratic leaders and medical workers. Some Democratic lawmakers on social media called for the governor to resign, while health care staffers once again asked Lee to listen to the workers who have been battling the virus first-hand.